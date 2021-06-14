Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 13th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:GSL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,341. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $2,052,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

