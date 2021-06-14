GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 91.1% in May

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the May 13th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 737.5 days.

Shares of GMO Internet stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. GMO Internet has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

