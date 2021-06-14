Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

