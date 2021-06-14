Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $119.35 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $119,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Crocs by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $9,586,400. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $4.49 on Monday, hitting $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,627. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.