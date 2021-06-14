Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.68% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $109,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after acquiring an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

