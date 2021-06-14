Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $8,618,508.70 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $95.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

