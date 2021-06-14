Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 70.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,796 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 150,891 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAR opened at $18.64 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12.

