Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $696.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00427269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.