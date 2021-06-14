Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4,573.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.