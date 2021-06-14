GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 58,882 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.29.

GHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

