Grid+ (GRID) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,499.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $55,499.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00059214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00817439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00083341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.59 or 0.07886370 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

