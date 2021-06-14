Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

