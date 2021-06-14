Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

