Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

