GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $44,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.52 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.