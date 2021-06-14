Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

