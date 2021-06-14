GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GGTTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 518,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57. GTEC has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

GTEC Company Profile

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

