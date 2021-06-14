GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GGTTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 518,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57. GTEC has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.87.
GTEC Company Profile
