Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

