Guider (GDR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Guider has a market cap of $13,081.44 and $17.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.00798627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00083515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07924653 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.