Halitron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAON) Short Interest Down 35.0% in May

Halitron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HAON stock opened at 0.00 on Monday. Halitron has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.
Halitron Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Halitron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halitron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.