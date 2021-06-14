Halitron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAON) Short Interest Down 35.0% in May

Halitron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HAON stock opened at 0.00 on Monday. Halitron has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.

Halitron Company Profile

Halitron, Inc, an equity holding company, focuses on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses and rolls their assets into its infrastructure. It acquires bankrupt, distressed, insolvent companies inexpensively; and profitable companies at a multiple of EBITDA ranging from two to four times.

