Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,793.00

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,793 ($36.49) and last traded at GBX 2,786 ($36.40), with a volume of 114189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($35.73).

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLMA shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Get Halma alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The company has a market cap of £10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.