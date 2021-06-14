Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Halma stock remained flat at $$37.25 during midday trading on Monday. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Halma has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

