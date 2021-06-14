Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HTLZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from $2.10 to $2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.66 on Monday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

