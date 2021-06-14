Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HTLZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from $2.10 to $2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTLZF opened at $1.66 on Monday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.