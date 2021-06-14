Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0822 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $838.58 million and $36.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00097516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00784797 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,069,975,325 coins and its circulating supply is 10,199,033,325 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

