Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $81,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

