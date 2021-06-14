HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) is Banc Funds Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,623 shares during the quarter. HBT Financial accounts for 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 4.50% of HBT Financial worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HBT Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.87. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,415. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $489.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.