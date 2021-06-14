Head-To-Head Analysis: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -13.96% -8.21% -3.19% DiamondRock Hospitality -262.15% -30.71% -16.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 DiamondRock Hospitality 2 4 4 0 2.20

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $8.48, indicating a potential downside of 18.19%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.60 -$139.45 million $0.67 6.16 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 7.27 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -24.67

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diversified Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

