Head to Head Review: Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) versus Its Rivals

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) is one of 277 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alpine Income Property Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.73% 0.14% 0.08% Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors 10.88% -1.43% 0.88%

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpine Income Property Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors 3374 13398 13082 309 2.34

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million $990,000.00 15.53 Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors $737.76 million $41.35 million 18.92

Alpine Income Property Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust rivals beat Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

