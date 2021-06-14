Head-To-Head Review: Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) & The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and The Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.21 $2.70 billion $10.48 14.74

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A The Travelers Companies 8.74% 9.65% 2.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and The Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A The Travelers Companies 2 6 4 0 2.17

The Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $152.18, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

