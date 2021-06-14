Head-To-Head Survey: Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) versus Its Peers

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Freeline Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Freeline Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A -$96.32 million -1.42 Freeline Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.19

Freeline Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Freeline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freeline Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Freeline Therapeutics Competitors 1115 4439 9787 185 2.58

Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 142.74%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.38%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

