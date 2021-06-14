Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,024. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

