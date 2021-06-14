Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

