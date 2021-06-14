HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.93 ($95.21).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €74.98 ($88.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €76.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

