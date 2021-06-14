HEROcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $39,692.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.94 or 0.00786521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.44 or 0.07967917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00082834 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

