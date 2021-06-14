HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 56,128 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition stock. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. HH&L Acquisition comprises about 100.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valliance Asset Management Ltd owned 6.56% of HH&L Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.