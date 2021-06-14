HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,692 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 313.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $274.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.28. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

