HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,069 shares of company stock worth $963,254. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of USPH opened at $120.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.