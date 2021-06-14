HighTower Advisors LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DermTech worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMTK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DMTK opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,336 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

