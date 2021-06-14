HighTower Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Source Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $45.59 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.