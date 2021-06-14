HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 40,860 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,860 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 19,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $33.80 on Monday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

