HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $100.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

