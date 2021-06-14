Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.