H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,515 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $21,886,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

