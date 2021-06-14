Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Hudson Global stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $285,092. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

