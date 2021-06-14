Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

HPP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -756.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

