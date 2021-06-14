Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HGEN stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.16. Humanigen has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -2.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Research analysts expect that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,302. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

