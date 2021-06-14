HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HV Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.63. HV Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

