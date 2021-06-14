IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Position Lessened by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 834,357 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of IAA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after purchasing an additional 433,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $21,467,000.

Shares of IAA opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

