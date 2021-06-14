IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

IAC opened at $152.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.