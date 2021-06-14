Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 8.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,726. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

